On March 30, Finland resumed freight railway communication with Russia.

The state railway company of Finland VR Group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 27, 2022, the company suspended freight communication with Russia due to British sanctions against Russian Railways (RZhD). However, according to clarifications we received from the UK authorities, these sanctions do not apply to VR Group contracts. Freight communication will resume on Wednesday, March 30," the statement said.

According to the statement, the company's railway traffic volume in 2021 was about 37 million tons, with railway traffic between Finland and Russia accounting for about a third of this volume.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finland suspended railway freight communication with Russia from 12:00 on March 27.

VR Group also announced the termination of Allegro passenger trains between St. Petersburg and Helsinki from March 28 due to sanctions against Russian Railways.

Allegro trains are owned by the Karelian Trains joint venture between VR Group and Russian Railways.