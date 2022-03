Culture Ministry Calls On UNESCO To Exclude Russia From Organization And Move 45th Session To Lviv

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to deprive Russia of its membership in UNESCO and move the 45th session to Lviv.

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia for its own purposes sees the destruction of Ukraine. Physical and historical. Bombing and shooting indiscriminately at our cultural architectural monuments. Despite the fact that some of them go back even millennia. Tauric Chersonesos, the Khan's Palace in Bakhchisarai, which is the world's only example of Crimean Tatar palace architecture are already at risk. Numerous theaters and buildings are massively destroyed. Some of the monuments belong to the world heritage and combine the cultures of other peoples," the minister wrote.

He appealed to UNESCO to move the 45th session from Kazan (Russia) to Lviv.

"The Russian Federation, which cynically demolishes everything in its path with its own hands, cannot be the organizer of the session and a member of the organization!" Tkachenko emphasized.

He added that today culture in Russia has become a political tool, which Russia is actively using.

"Culture is an expanse of freedom, inspiration, truthful testimony and deep reflection, and not propaganda of self-aggrandizement, cruelty and humiliation of the dignity of another. It is not about building distorted ideas about the world to please a criminal political regime, and not about crooked mirrors in which the truth is not does not matter," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the National Security and Defense Council impose sanctions against 46 Russian cultural figures.