Poland Ready To Provide Ukraine With Additional Humanitarian, Financial And Political Support

Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian, financial and political support.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian, financial and political support. No doubt, a friend in need is a friend indeed," Kuleba wrote following a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Kuleba also thanked Poland for its hospitality to Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland adopted a legal mechanism to block coal imports from Russia.