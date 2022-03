The International Labor Organization (ILO) is suspending technical cooperation with Russia.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Participants in the regular session of the Administrative Council of the International Labor Organization (ILO) adopted a draft resolution condemning Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The document provides for a temporary cessation of technical cooperation with the Russian Federation until a ceasefire is agreed and a peaceful decision is made. The resolution was supported by 42 out of 52 participants of the session. The document notes that the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine with the assistance of the Belarusian government is incompatible with the goals and principles governing membership in the ILO,” the statement says.

According to the statement, the international association calls on member countries to consider taking measures to force Russia to fully comply with its duties and obligations arising from its membership in the ILO.

The invitation of the Russian Federation to participate in all technical and expert meetings, conferences and seminars is also suspended.

In turn, according to the statement, the International Labor Organization will join the provision of all possible assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the ILO calls on member countries to take action to protect and ensure labor rights and a safe environment for all those who have left Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of an expert group in the Office of the President to analyze the effectiveness of the sanctions imposed against Russia.