Russian Invaders Launch Several Missile Attacks On Industrial Facilities In Khmelnytskyi Region

The Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on industrial facilities in Khmelnytskyi region.

Serhii Hamalii, head of the Khmelnitskyi Regional Military Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The strikes were delivered at night.

"At night, there were 3 strikes on industrial facilities in the region. The fires were localized by the State Emergency Service," Hamalii said.

Besides, on March 29, in the afternoon, the Russian aggressor launched a missile attack on a military facility in Starokostiantyniv.

The mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Simchyshyn, said in a Telegram channel that Russian troops also attacked the city itself.

"The situation as of 08:00 a.m. on March 30 in the community is under control. At night, the rashist orks also hit our city. All relevant services and structures worked quickly and accurately," Simchyshyn wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders launched a missile attack on the airfield in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region.