The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) discussed with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) further support for Ukraine.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 28, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, together with his deputies, met with the head of the IMF mission in Ukraine, Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar, and the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan.

The head of the National Bank thanked the IMF representatives for the support and assistance provided by the Fund of Ukraine in the first days of the war, approving additional funding for Ukraine under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) emergency support program.

"We are grateful to the fund for the prompt response to our appeal and the prompt decision to allocate financial assistance to our state," Kyrylo Shevchenko said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current economic situation in Ukraine and the measures taken by the National Bank since the first days of the war to ensure financial stability.

The NBU informed the partners about its efforts to tighten international economic sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The participants of the meeting touched upon the issue of creating a special account under the administration of the IMF so that the member states of the fund could continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainian economy on a bilateral basis.

They also discussed ways to consolidate the efforts of international partners to support and restore Ukraine.

"It is extremely important for us to maintain constant contact with the international community, because the financial and expert support of such international partners as the IMF will help restore and develop Ukraine after the war," Kyrylo Shevchenko stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early March, the International Monetary Fund transferred USD 1.4 billion to Ukraine.