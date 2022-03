Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has extended the suspension of regular and charter flights from/to Ukraine until May 31 inclusively.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine International Airlines, taking into account the current military-political situation, is prolonging the suspension of regular and charter flights from/to Ukraine until 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2022, Kyiv time," the statement says.

The company also warns about possible forced delays and complications of feedback on service channels of communication with passengers.

It is noted that passengers of canceled flights can take advantage of the following opportunities (taking into account the technical nuances in the conditions of martial law in Ukraine):

- reissue tickets for flights that were canceled starting from February 24 to new dates after the situation stabilizes;

- cancel the booking so that the ticket remains active for reissuance for new dates, which can be specified later, during the validity of the ticket (one year from the date of purchase);

- get a promo code for the full amount of the ticket;

- get a refund for the ticket (it is not possible to specify the exact terms of the refund);

- passengers who applied for a promo code in March-April 2020 will have their promo code automatically extended for another year after April 15 (respectively, until March-April 2023);

- passengers who would like to receive a refund of the cost of the promo code will be provided with such an opportunity (however, it is not possible to specify the exact terms of the refund).

It is noted that given the existing restrictions, the airline provides advice and answers only upon written request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, UIA increased passenger traffic by 61% to 2.79 million passengers compared to 2020.

UIA is one of the largest airlines in Ukraine.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the ex-co-owner of PrivatBank, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.