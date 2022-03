Russian invaders destroyed a food warehouse in Kyiv region.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prosecutors of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 29, the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the territory of the Brovarskyi district.

The projectile hit warehouses where food, household chemicals and other consumer goods were stored.

As a result of the airstrike, warehouses with a total area of ​​20,000 square meters were set on fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 7 people were killed and 22 injured as a result of the shelling of the building of the Mykolaiv regional administration.