Russian invaders wounded Amvrosii, abbot of the Uspensky Nikolo-Vasylivskyi Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, during shelling of settlements in Donetsk region.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, on March 28-29, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic fired, including with cruise missiles, at the civilian population in Mariinka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Volnovakha, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka of Pokrovskyi district and Zaitseve of Bakhmut district.

The military units of the aggressor country launched a fire attack on the Uspensky Nikolo-Vasylivskyi Monastery of the UOC-MP in Volnovakha district, as a result of which the abbot, Bishop Amvrosii of Volnovakha, was wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military launched air strikes on Sviyatohirsk in Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk Lavra was damaged, and refugees who lived in the monastery were injured.