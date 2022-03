The General Staff admits attempts by the Russian invaders conduct mobilization in the recently occupied territories of Luhansk region.

The authority announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the occupying authorities plan to conduct another wave of mobilization from April 1 this year. It is possible that such efforts will be made in the recently occupied territories of the region," the General Staff reports.

Besides, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Melitopol, the Russian invaders set up checkpoints in the vicinity of the city and strengthened the bypass regime.

The Russian enemy continues to rob houses and apartments of local residents, detain pro-Ukrainian activists and Ukrainian officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, mobilization under the BARS program will begin throughout Russia simultaneously with the planned conscription for military service.