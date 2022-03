China calls on Russia, Ukraine to keep to direction of dialogue and consultation

China calls on Russia and Ukraine to keep to the direction of dialogue and consultation, and restore peace at an early date, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China has been doing its best for peace and will continue to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when being asked about whether China would act as a guarantor for the Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.

"China supports all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and welcomes dialogue and negotiation between Russia and Ukraine", – Wang said at Wednesday's press briefing.

"China always attaches importance to each country's legitimate security concerns and advocates a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, supporting the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism", – according to Wang.

"China will make efforts to work with other parties to strive for an early resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and an early restoration of peace in Europe", – Wang noted.

Russia and Ukraine concluded their fresh round of face-to-face peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, which lasted for about three hours. Wang said China has noticed that both sides have released positive signals during the talks, and the international community should support the two sides to continue the talks and achieve results and lasting peace.

"China has always agreed that dialogue and negotiation are the only ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and called on Russia and Ukraine to stick to it. The two sides should reach a consensus on a political solution, avoid further escalation of the situation and restore peace at an early date", – said Wang.

"The international community should say and do more that is conducive to dialogue and negotiation and support Russia and Ukraine in continuing talks for results and peace. We should be cautious of those practices that add fuel to the fire and intensify tensions, and acts that create obstacles to the diplomatic settlement of the crisis", – the spokesperson said.