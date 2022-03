Ukraine demands that the United Nations Security Council take measures to demilitarize the Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone and send a UN special mission.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk noted that a spontaneous detonation of ammunition occurred at a warehouse of the Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod, and this is an example of typical Russian neglect of safety precautions and the massive use of dangerous ammunition from the Second World War.

According to Russian media, on the evening of March 29, a powerful explosion thundered at a military warehouse near Belgorod, as a result of which four Russian soldiers were injured.

Vereshchuk also recalled that on March 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of self-detonation of ammunition, a large warehouse of which Russia had equipped near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the Chornobyl zone since in the context of nuclear security, the irresponsible and unprofessional actions of the Russian military pose a very serious danger not only to Ukraine but also to Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 29, the General Staff reported that the detonation of ammunition regularly occurs in Russian warehouses and arsenals due to their old age.