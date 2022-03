Russian Military Participating In War Against Ukraine Begin To Break Contracts - General Staff

Russian servicemen who signed contracts after participating in the war against Ukraine began to file reports with a request to terminate their contracts.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff recalled that the enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is mobilizing debtors and offering them relief from loan obligations if they sign a contract with the Russian army.