Mobilization Under BARS Program With Planned Conscription For Military Service Will Begin In Russia On April 1 20:56

G7 Countries Will Not Pay For Natural Gas In Rubles 21:38

Russia Continuing To Build Up Grouping Of Troops Around Kyiv - General Staff 21:42

SBI Seizes 27 Russian And Belarusian Trucks In Chernivtsi Region, Transfers Them To Ukrainian Armed Forces 21:01