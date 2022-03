Citizens Can Already Apply To Dіia For Compensation For Housing Destroyed Or Damaged Due To Hostilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that citizens can already apply in the Diia application for compensation for real estate destroyed or damaged due to hostilities.

The head of state said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He stressed that it is necessary to update the application to see this new service.

"And in a week (the service) will be available offline - in the centers for the provision of administrative services," the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a mechanism for fixing damage resulting from the destruction of immovable property due to the war through the Diia portal and mobile application to pay compensation to citizens.