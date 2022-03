The Head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, has said that Ukraine's partners are preparing a new sanctions package against Russia, a chain of critical imports and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation are the aim.

The press service of the Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sanctions today are presented by our partners almost weekly. They're different. Some of them have already begun to work and are very sensitive for Russia. And some seem to sound like sanctions, but they do not work at all. Some Russians have already found ways to get around them. The sanctions mechanism itself is very powerful, and our goal is to ensure that the sanctions work effectively," Yermak said following a meeting with a group of Ukrainian and international experts analyzing the real impact of the sanctions imposed against Russia.

He believes that it is necessary to reach the pace of weekly increase in sanctions pressure against Russia.

According to him, now Ukraine's partners are working on the introduction of a new sanctions package against Russia, critical import chains will be targeted, providing for export control and sanctions aimed at suppliers cooperating with the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Head of the Office of the President also noted that there can be no question of lifting, stopping or changing sanctions against the aggressor until the war is stopped, troops are withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine, and our state receives reparation and compensation for damage caused to the Ukrainian state and its citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of an expert group in the Office of the President to analyze the effectiveness of sanctions imposed against Russia.