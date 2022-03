Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 100 To 17,300 On March 29

On March 29, Russian military personnel losses rose by 100 to 17,300, the enemy also lost 8 tanks, 4 planes, and 2 helicopters.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian military men have eliminated 605 tanks, 1,723 armored vehicles, 305 artillery systems, 1,184 vehicles, 131 planes, 131 helicopters, 54 anti-aircraft systems, 7 ships, 81 UAVs, and 4 launch systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi says that the losses among Ukrainian military men are times lower than those in Russian ones.