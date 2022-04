Visitors stop at a booth of wearable devices during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Fang Zhe.

Visitors stop at a booth of wearable devices during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Fang Zhe.

China's shipments of wearable devices surged last year, according to an industry report published by global market research firm International Data Corporation. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In 2021, total shipments of wearable devices rose 25.4% year on year to nearly 140 mln units, the report stated.

In breakdown, shipments of ear-worn devices in the Chinese market surged 55.4% from 2020 to 78.98 mln units, while that of watches rose 21.4% to 39.56 mln units.

Shipments of wristbands, however, went down 26.3% year on year to 19.1 mln units last year.

The country's wearable device shipments are expected to rise 18.5% to 160 mln units in 2022, according to the report.