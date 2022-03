Russian invaders have launched a missile attack on an airfield in Starokostiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi region).

Starokostiantyniv’s Mayor Mykola Melnychuk announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, March 29, the Russian aggressor once again attacked the airfield in Starokostiantyniv. They have been bombarding us with missiles since the first day of the war, but, as many of you could see and hear, today’s attack was very serious and it caused significant damage. Fortunately, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and, obviously, God are protecting us, so there were no human casualties," he wrote.

According to Melnychuk, the enemy has destroyed the town’s entire strategic stocks of fuel and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders launched two missile attacks on the airport in Dnipro on March 15, destroying its runway and damaging its terminal.