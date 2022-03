SBI Seizes 27 Russian And Belarusian Trucks In Chernivtsi Region, Transfers Them To Ukrainian Armed Forces

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has uncovered 27 trucks from Russia and Belarus in Chernivtsi region, seized them, and transferred them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The press service of the SBI announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The trucks, which were located in Chernivtsi region, were transporting non-food products to the European Union.

The goods belonging to Ukraine’s partner countries will be sent to their destination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Railways joint-stock company (Ukrzaliznytsia) has begun nationalizing Russian railcars located in Ukraine.

The Economic Security Bureau has initiated the nationalization of 29 Russian tanks worth UAH 35 million.