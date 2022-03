Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived in Ukraine for operational support in the issue of nuclear and physical security of nuclear facilities in the country.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Just crossed the border into Ukraine to begin the IAEA's mission to secure the country's nuclear facilities. We must act now to help avert the danger of a nuclear accident," he wrote.

According to the organization, Grossi is in Ukraine to negotiate with high-ranking officials regarding the planned provision of urgent technical assistance by the IAEA to ensure the nuclear and physical security of the country's nuclear facilities and prevent the risk of an accident that could threaten people and the environment.

It is clarified that the purpose of the visit of the Director General is to begin operational support in the issue of nuclear and physical safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

It is noted that it will include the deployment of IAEA experts to priority sites and the supply of vital supplies for nuclear and physical security, including equipment for monitoring and emergency response.

"The military conflict puts Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive materials at unprecedented risk. We must take urgent measures to ensure their continued operation in terms of nuclear and physical security and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have serious consequences for health and the environment as in Ukraine and abroad," Grossi said.

It is noted that during the trip this week, Grossi will visit one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on Russia's proposal to hold a trilateral consultation with Ukraine and the IAEA on nuclear security, saying that the best thing Russia can do now is to withdraw its soldiers from the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and allow personnel to maintain the nuclear power plant.