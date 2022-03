Number Of Killed Children Increased By 1 To 144 Since Beginning Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The number of killed children has risen by 1 to 144 and those injured by 4 to 220 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of March 29, 2022, 144 children were killed, more than 220 were wounded. Children suffered the most in Kyiv region - 68, Kharkiv region - 49, Donetsk region - 54, Chernihiv region - 38, Mykolaiv region - 30, Luhansk region - 28, Zaporizhia region - 22, Zhytomyr region - 15, Sumy region - 15, Kherson region - 25 regions and the city of Kyiv – 16," the statement says.

Data on killed and wounded children in Mariupol are also being established.

On March 28, a 3-year-old child died from mine-explosive injuries in Luhansk region.

Also on the same day, as a result of the shelling of a village in Zaporizhia region, the invaders wounded 3 civilians, including a child.

Due to the bombing and shelling, 773 educational institutions were damaged, 75 of them were completely destroyed.

Most damaged in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions, the city of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kyiv and Kherson regions.

It is indicated that these data are not final, since there is no possibility of inspecting the places of shelling in areas of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 19, the invaders illegally took 2,389 children to Russia who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.