Fulfillment Of Russia’s Military Procurement Order Disrupted By Sanctions And Rising Prices Of Raw Materials

The fulfillment of Russia’s military procurement order has been disrupted by sanctions and the rising prices of raw materials, materials, and components.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation is urgently collecting data on government contracts under the military procurement order, which are on the verge of failure due to sanctions pressure. According to the demand that the head of the military representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent to defense enterprises, the inability to continue production is linked to the rising prices of raw materials, materials, and components," the statement says.

According to the statement, military production and "re-equipment" of the Russian army were possible due to the mass purchase of foreign technologies, materials, and electronics over the past decades.

Without this, the ability to continue the production of modern weapons (missiles, tanks, and aircraft) has become virtually impossible.

Besides, according to the statement, the KAMAZ plant has become a vivid example of the Russian Federation’s "technological independence" and "import substitution."

Modern models produced by the plant were equipped with Cummins engines (United States), ZF gearbox (Germany), and Bosch fuel equipment (Germany).

The plant has been forced to return to the production of models of the 1960s, which the Russians call "classic," the statement said.

