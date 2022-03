The head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, David Arakhamia, said that at the talks in Turkey, Ukraine offered the Russian side key positions on the security guarantee agreement.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We came out today with an official offer. We do not sign anything at all, we simply report our proposals, as negotiators, to the Russian side about a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine. We insist that it be an international agreement signed by all security guarantors, which will be ratified (by all guarantors). We want this to be a working international mechanism of specific security guarantees for Ukraine, where the guarantor countries will be, according to the analogue of NATO Article 5, but NATO has no restrictions on consultations, we have consultations within three days," he said.

Arakhamia noted that according to the alleged agreement, in the event of any aggression against Ukraine, following consultations of guarantor countries, the parties will have to provide military assistance, including the possibility of closing the sky.

According to him, among the guarantors, Ukraine sees the countries of the UN Security Council, the U.S., France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Poland, Israel.

It is planned to make free accession to the agreement of willing countries.

The head of the delegation emphasized that issues with the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea have not been resolved, so guarantor countries will not work in these territories.

It is noted that some countries have already given preliminary consent to act as a guarantor party, but official confirmations are expected.

The agreement on security assurances will also note that guarantor countries should help Ukraine join the European Union.

According to Oleksandr Chalyi, a member of the negotiating delegation, when signing such an agreement on security assurances with key positions proposed by the Ukrainian side, Ukraine will be ready to consider fixing the status of an extra-bloc and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality.

Chalyi noted that if this agreement is signed, Ukraine will not deploy foreign military bases and contingents on its territory and will not join military-political alliances.

At that, military exercises in Ukraine will be held by agreement of the guarantor countries.

Delegation member Mykhailo Podoliak noted that the implementation of the decision to conclude this agreement will follow the referendum procedure, after which ratification by the parliaments of all guarantor countries should be carried out.

He emphasized that the issue of the temporarily occupied Crimea is a separate paragraph of the agreement, which proposes to fix the positions of Ukraine and Russia on the conduct of bilateral negotiations between the parties on the status of Crimea for 15 years.

At that, the Ukrainian side proposes to Ukraine and Russia to fix the refusal to use the military and armed forces to resolve the issue of Crimea for 15 years.

In terms of the ORDLO, issues are also put into a separate paragraph, which will be talked about in the framework of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a referendum on the adoption of neutral status in Ukraine is impossible without the withdrawal of Russian troops.