As of March 26, 12 journalists were killed and another 10 received various injuries due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To reveal the truth about Putin's aggression to the world is deadly - 12 journalists have already been killed in the war," the Prosecutor General said.

According to her, they covered the war crimes of the Russian Federation and became victims.

Another 10 media representatives received bodily injuries of varying severity.

As of March 26, according to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, the armed forces of the Russian Federation and other occupying troops committed crimes against at least 56 media representatives.

15 of them are citizens of other states.

4 citizens of Britain, 2 citizens of the Czech Republic, 2 of Denmark, 2 of the United Arab Emirates, 1 of Switzerland, 2 of the United States were injured, one of whom was killed, an Irish citizen and a citizen of the Russian Federation were also killed.

Also, law enforcement officers registered at least 7 cases of shelling, destruction or damage to TV towers and TV and radio companies.

Accounting for crimes against journalists is carried out by the Prosecutor General’s Office in coordination with the Institute of Mass Information.

According to their monitoring, 148 illegal actions have already been committed against journalists and media in Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers shot the American journalist of The New York Times Brent Renaud in Irpin near Kyiv.