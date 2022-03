Russian Invaders Trying To Restore Port Infrastructure In Berdiansk - Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian invaders are trying to restore the port infrastructure in the captured Berdiansk of Zaporizhia region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Berdiansk, Russian invaders are trying to restore port infrastructure," the authority said.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy increased its fire influence and intensified attack operations in most directions.

The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Voevodivka, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Zolote-4, Popasna, Toretsk, Novhorodske.

The invaders concentrate their main efforts on taking control of Popasna and Mariupol, but to no avail.

In the Yuzhnobuzke direction, the enemy, under the cover of artillery fire, is carrying out measures to restore combat capability, replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, 2 more ships of the Russian Federation, Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk, were damaged during the attack of Ukrainian forces.