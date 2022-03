Ukrainian Military Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Russian Fighters From Belarus In Direction Of Lviv

The Ukrainian military destroyed 2 missiles fired by Russian fighters from Belarus in the direction of Lviv.

The Air Command Zakhid [West] of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information, on March 28, 2 X-type missiles were fired from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by the invaders' fighter, which were moving in the direction of Lviv.

The targets were detected and destroyed by anti-aircraft missile troops by the calculations of the radio engineering troops.

Besides, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed 2 drones of the operational-tactical level.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions and destroyed 17 air targets.