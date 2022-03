Ukrainian military men have unearthed several abandoned Russian tanks and pressed them into service.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hot-brains among local residents wanted to set them on fire to prevent the enemy from taking them back, but Ukrainian military men stopped them from doing so.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the war, the enemy has lost 597 tanks.