A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xiao.

A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xiao.

China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first two months of the year, an industry report showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Social logistics rose 7.2% year on year in the first two months to ¥51.8 trln (about $8.13 trln), outperforming the pre-pandemic level in 2019, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Logistics for industrial products went up 7.5%, while that of high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing climbed 14.4% and 9.6%, respectively.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 9.7% year on year to ¥1.6 trln during the period.