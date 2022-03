China strives for balance of virus containment and stable production

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a worker for nucleic acid tests at Harbin Electric Corporation. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Tao.

China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide.

Staff members work at a workshop of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Tao.

