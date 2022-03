Russia Transfers 150 People From South Ossetia To Crimea To Involve Them In War With Ukraine

Russia has transferred 150 people from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied Crimea to involve them in the war with Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About 150 people were transferred from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for their further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine. Also, covert mobilization of the population of the so-called South Ossetia was recorded in order to further involve them in the war with Ukraine," the report says.

It is emphasized that the Russian military leadership is trying to accumulate reserves and restore the combat capability of the units that suffered losses during the first month of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that Russia had changed tactics and switched to the "Syrian option" - the encirclement and terror of cities.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that Russia was recruiting military mercenaries from Abkhazia to conduct combat operations in Ukraine.