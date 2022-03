Russia continues to build up the grouping of troops around Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the statements of officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Federation regarding changes in plans and priority tasks, the enemy continues to build up a group of troops around the capital. Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to take positions from which they could attack or cordon off Kyiv," the statement says.

Earlier, the General Staff said that the Russian military was trying to break through the defenses of Kyiv from the northwest and east.As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff says that the Russian invaders are trying to intensify the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv.