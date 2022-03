The Ukrenergo national energy company has resumed the possibility of exporting electricity to Poland.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In particular, daily auctions for the distribution of interstate communications for the export of electricity to Poland are being resumed. This is the first auction after the unification of the energy system of Ukraine with the energy grid of continental Europe ENTSO-E. Recall that there are no commercial exchanges between the Ukrainian and European energy systems operating synchronously. Such a condition was provided for by the Agreement between Ukrenergo and ENTSO-E for the duration of the trial period of synchronous operation. Restoring export-import operations is one of the main tasks of Ukrenergo as part of further integration with ENTSO-E," the statement says.

The first auction will take place on March 28 on the delivery date of March 30 (actual start date of export), the volume of crossing being auctioned is 210 MW (hourly).

"The start of electricity exports will provide additional resources for the restoration and development of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the conditions of war. The total capacity between Ukraine and ENTSO-E is up to 2,000 MW and will have a direct economic effect for the country of several billion dollars a year. At the same time, for European countries, Ukrainian electricity, 70% of which already consists of low-carbon sources, offers great opportunities to replace Russian gas,” the statement says.

Ukrenergo stopped distributing access to interstate sections for the import/export of electricity on February 24, 2022 due to the start of testing the power system in an isolated mode.

With the beginning of military aggression from Russia, Ukraine decided not to resume synchronous work with the energy systems of Russia and Belarus.

At the same time, on March 16, 2022, an emergency synchronization of the power system of Ukraine with the power grid of continental Europe ENTSO-E took place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, Ukraine became a member of the "energy European Union", having fully synchronized with the ENTSO-E energy grid of continental Europe.