The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, announced the liberation of the city from Russian invaders.

He announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Irpin has been liberated. A purge is underway," he said.

At the same time, Markushyn noted that citizens cannot yet return to the city, it is not safe.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the mayor of Slavutych, Kyiv region, Yurii Fomichev, said that the Russian military had left the city.