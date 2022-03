A field hospital has been set up in Lviv region for the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and temporarily displaced persons.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A field hospital has been set up in Lviv region for the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and temporarily displaced persons who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian military aggression. The hospital was transferred to Ukraine by the decision of the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands," the statement says.

The mobile medical facility is designed for 50 beds, and its structure includes:

- surgery;

- resuscitation beds;

- intensive care unit;

- department of X-ray diagnostics;

- ultrasonic diagnostic devices;

- clinical laboratory with a blood bank;

- oxygen concentrator.

It is also equipped with an air filtration and purification system.

The newly created hospital is completely autonomous and equipped with the latest technology.

It can operate without electricity on a diesel generator and is equipped with all the necessary supplies of medicines and consumables for a year of operation at full load.

Thanks to the connection to the Internet network via StarLink, doctors can consult online with colleagues of various profiles from other countries and exchange international experience.

It is noted that for the first time a mobile medical facility was used during the hostilities in Syria, where it received favorable reviews for its work in the desert.

"Currently, a staff of specialists is being formed. Doctors who were forced to leave for the western regions due to the war will work here. Besides, doctors from Canada and the United States have shown a desire to work in a hospital and help Ukrainian doctors counteract Russian military aggression," added the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first Israeli field hospital was opened in Ukraine on the Polish-Ukrainian border on the way to Lviv.