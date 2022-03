Ukrgasbank is ready to give all the cash in Russian rubles to those Russian military who dare to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with equipment and weapons.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We all know that the Russian army lacks motivation, so we decided to push the military a little to make the right decision and are ready to pay more money than they are offered at home. Even more than the posthumous payment that their state can handle. Moreover, together with the money they will get a chance to save their lives, which they will definitely lose as soon as they take up arms in Ukraine. To do this, one needs a little: to surrender to our Armed Forces and hand over all the equipment and weapons," the bank said.

The bank guarantees payments only in cash.

"This money has no value for us, well, after all, we won't burn it, besides, it's not environmentally friendly! In particular, we are ready to offer RUB 100,000 in cash every Russian invader who accepts our offer and decides to surrender with weapons and equipment," the bank specified.

The bank expressed hope that colleagues in the banking sector would also support this initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, a Russian soldier surrendered along with a tank.