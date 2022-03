Mobilization Under BARS Program With Planned Conscription For Military Service Will Begin In Russia On April 1

On April 1, mobilization under the BARS program will begin throughout Russia simultaneously with the planned conscription for military service.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From April 1, mobilization will begin throughout the Russian Federation under the BARS-2021 (Combat Army Reserve of the Country) program. To hide mass mobilization events, it will be carried out simultaneously with the planned conscription for military service," the statement says.

It was indicated that these reservists will be sent in the future to replenish the units of the occupation forces in the areas of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that at the same time, with the help of the BARS program, they hide the involvement of Russian prisoners in hostilities.

In particular, about 100 criminals kept in the Chernokozovo colony (Chechen Republic) are already preparing to be sent to Ukraine.

All of them were convicted on serious criminal articles (robbery, murder, distribution of drugs).

Convicts who have received terms under political articles (extremism, terrorism) are not offered such agreements.

Those who agreed were promised a full amnesty if they returned alive after participating in hostilities.

It is noteworthy that such mobilized people are not allowed to see their relatives and generally inform them about their participation in the war in Ukraine.

It is indicated that BARS is a program for the urgent formation of army reserves of the Russian army.

Those who sign contracts under the program receive permanent financial support (even while in reserve) while maintaining their place of work and average earnings.

During the year, reservists can be called to a meeting (up to one month), where they can be involved in training and other tasks.

The monthly payment under the contract is 12% of the salary of military personnel (depending on the rank and position).

The total number of BARS signatories is around 100,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is bringing Iskander missiles to Belarus.