Ukrainian And Russian Delegations To Hold Next Round Of Negotiations On March 29

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations intend to hold the next live round of negotiations at 10:00 a.m. on March 29.

Speaker of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yulia Paliichuk announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian-Russian talks may start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29," she wrote.

The report notes that, according to a member of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, the start of negotiations has shifted in time due to logistical problems.

According to media reports, the talks will be held in the city of Istanbul (Turkey).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 27, Arakhamia announced that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations would hold the next live round of talks in Turkey on March 28-30.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied the consensus with Russia on the four points of the negotiation process mentioned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Ukraine and Russia are close to consensus on our out of six points of the negotiation process, in particular, on the refusal of Ukraine's entry into NATO, the adoption of the Russian language in Ukraine as an official language, the demilitarization of Ukraine and on the issue of collective security.