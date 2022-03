Russia is transferring military equipment and military personnel to Ukraine from Vladivostok.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, it is planned to send military equipment and 150 servicemen from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet (the point of permanent deployment in the city of Vladivostok)," the General Staff said.

Besides, a subdivision of the 14th Separate Special Purpose Brigade of the Eastern Military District (a permanent deployment point in the city of Khabarovsk) has been formed, the deadline for readiness for a working trip is May of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff says that the Russian military is bringing Iskander missiles to Belarus.