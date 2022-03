Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko says that natural gas production in Ukraine fell by 15% during the war.

He said this in an interview with Economic Truth, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Now production has fallen by about 15% across the country. This is if we take the UkrGasVydobuvannya and private companies together,” he said.

According to him, the UkrGasVydobuvannya has frozen certain facilities in Kharkiv region, in the part that is closer to the east.

Haluschenko said that there were several situations in the first or second week of the war, when shells began to reach the Shebelynka, and they gradually began to be preserved.

"They (the Russians) entered several natural gas distribution stations. So far, we do not see any actions to try to damage them," the Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine is ready to provide underground natural gas storage facilities to form a strategic natural gas reserve for Europe.