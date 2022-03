President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian occupiers are kidnapping and killing some Ukrainian mayors.

He said this in an interview with The Economist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They are kidnapping the mayors of our cities. They have killed some of them. We cannot find some of them. We have already found some of them and they are dead. And some of them have been replaced (by other people)," the President said.

The head of state stressed that the Russian army uses the same methods in the occupied territory as in the Donbas in 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, in an interview with representatives of the Russian media, said that Ukraine sets a military goal of withdrawing Russian troops to positions existing before February 24 with minimal losses of the Ukrainian army as soon as possible.