Ukrainian medical and healthcare institutions have received 590 StarLink satellite internet stations.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrainian medical and healthcare institutions have received 590 StarLink satellite Internet stations from SpaceX," the statement said.

According to the statement, hospitals will have uninterrupted access to satellite internet thanks to the Starlink terminals.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Ukraine received the latest batch of Starlink satellite internet stations on March 16.

Ukraine received the second batch of StarLink satellite internet terminals on March 9.

Vice Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on February 28 that the first batch of StarLink satellite internet terminals had arrived in Ukraine.