Russians Takes Out 600 Bodies Of Their Killed Soldiers In Ukraine To Nizhny Novgorod Region - General Staff

Russian troops removed 600 bodies of their killed soldiers in Ukraine to the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the Russian enemy.

"According to available information, over the past 5 days, about 600 bodies of servicemen who were killed in Ukraine have been brought into the military garrisons of the Nizhny Novgorod region," the General Staff reports.

Most of the killed, according to the authority, served in the 47th tank division of the 1st Tank Army in the Western Military District.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the Russian military has withdrawn 2 battalion tactical groups to Belarus due to significant losses.