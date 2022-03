The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the Russian military has withdrawn 2 battalion-tactical groups to Belarus due to significant losses.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff notes that the regrouping of individual units of the eastern military district of the Russian Federation continues.

"Units that have suffered significant losses during offensive operations are usually deployed to Belarus to restore militants. Thus, the withdrawal of 2 battalion-tactical groups from the 106th airborne division from the territory of Kyiv region to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is registered," the General Staff said.

The enemy continues to move additional units of the Pacific Fleet and the Western Military District in order to prolong the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, there is a significant decrease in the intensity of movement from the recess of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff says that the Russian military is bringing Iskander missiles to Belarus.