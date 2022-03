Curfew Will Be In Effect In Kyiv And Kyiv Region From 9 PM To 6 AM From Monday - Klitschko

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, from Monday, March 28, the curfew time is changing, it will last from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The curfew time is changing in Kyiv and the region. From today, from March 28, the curfew will start an hour later and end an hour earlier. And it will last from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. in the morning," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in Kyiv and Kyiv region, a curfew was introduced from 08:00 p.m. on March 26 to 07:00 a.m.