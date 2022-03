The General Staff states that the Russian military is bringing Iskander missiles to Belarus.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, in the Volyn direction, there is a high probability of involvement of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the aggression against Ukraine.

Aerial reconnaissance is conducted in the areas of Kovel, Varash and Sarny.

"The transportation of Iskander missiles, a short-range mobile ballistic missile system, was recorded by a transport road to the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kalinkovichi," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders used almost the entire set of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, the enemy lost its offensive potential.