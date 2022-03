Russian Military Trying To Break Through Defense Of Kyiv From Northwest And East - General Staff

The Russian military is trying to break through the defense of Kyiv from the northwest and east.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The group of forces and equipment of defense of Kyiv is holding back the enemy, who is trying to break through the defenses from the northwest and east in order to take control of key roads and settlements," the General Staff said.

Besides, defensive battles continue in the areas of the settlements of Topolske, Kamianka, Sukha Kamianka.

It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are effectively holding back moving of the enemy in the directions of the settlements of Huliaipole and Zaporizhia.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian military repulse the assault actions of the invaders in the area of ​​​​the village of Verkhniotoretske.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff says that the Russian invaders are trying to intensify the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv.