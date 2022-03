A total of 160,000 inhabitants remain in Mariupol besieged by Russian troops.

Mariupol City Mayor Vadym Boichenko said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Boichenko noted that today, the major mission of the authorities is to achieve the complete evacuation of the remaining residents of Mariupol from the almost completely destroyed city, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan are working on this.

The mayor of Mariupol expressed hope that with the help of international partners it will be possible to negotiate with Russia and open a sustainable "green corridor" for the evacuation of all the remaining residents of Mariupol who want to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the Presidential Office, the Russian military wants to encircle Ukrainian troops in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation, take Mariupol and hold the defense in the south of Kherson.

Mariupol has been under blockade by Russian troops since the beginning of March.

The population of Mariupol before the start of the war was more than 400,000 people.