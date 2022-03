Russian Military Personnel Losses Up 400 To 17,000 On March 27

On March 27, the Russian military personnel losses rose by 400 to 17,000, they also lost 4 tanks, and two planes.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian military men have already destroyed 586 tanks, 1,694 armored vehicles, 302 artillery systems, 1,150 vehicles, 123 planes, 95 multi-launch missile systems, 54 anti-aircraft systems, 7 ships, 66 UAVs, 127 helicopters, and 4 launch systems.

