Town Mayor of Slavutych, Kyiv region, Yurii Fomichev, said that the Russian military had left the city.

He said this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fomichev refuted the fake Russian propaganda about the alleged cooperation of Slavutych with the occupiers and requests for humanitarian assistance.

"We do not cooperate with the occupiers. They have done their job, which they wanted to do. They checked the city, today they finished doing it and left the town. They are not in the city now. We solve all our problems on our own. We do not need any humanitarian help, we have enough of everything," Fomichev said.

The mayor also stressed that a blue-and-yellow flag flutters over Slavutych.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 26, Fomichev announced that the city was occupied by the Russian military.